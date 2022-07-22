‘The Gray Man’ On Netflix To ‘Dr Arora’ On Sony Liv – Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch This Week

This week brings in a lot of fresh content that’s lined up for viewers on various OTT platforms. Some are originals, and some films are going to release on OTT after a run in the theatres. On Netflix, there’s Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas and Dhanush starrer ‘The Gray Man’. Then there is ‘Dr Arora’ on Sony Liv where Kumud Mishra turns into a sexologist. Disney+ Hotstar comes up with a new show starring Vishal Vashishtha called ‘Ghar Waapsi’. All these and lots more releasing this week on various OTT platforms.

Here are the top 5 picks for this week:

‘The Gray Man’

Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Julia Butters, Alfre Woodard, Billy Bob Thornton, Regé-Jean Page, Eme Ikwuakor, Scott Haze, Deobia Oparei, Daz Crawford, Robert Kazinsky, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Aishwarya Sonar, Callan Mulvey

Where To Watch: Netflix

When the CIA's most skilled mercenary known as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six (Ryan Gosling), accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets, he becomes a primary target and is hunted around the world by a psychopathic former colleague Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) and international assassins. Gentry is on a mission across Europe to rescue his handler and his family from Lloyd, a former cohort of Gentry’s at the CIA. Lloyd wants Gentry terminated in order to shepherd a billion-dollar oil deal in Nigeria, where the president of that country wants Gentry dead for the assassination of his brother.

‘Dr Arora’

Director: Sajid Ali, Archit Kumar

Cast: Shakti Kumar, Neeraj Kashyap, Vidya Malvade, Kumud Mishra, Vivek Mushran, Shekhar Suman, Gaurav Parajuli, Ajitesh Gupta, Aashish Dubey, Abhisshek Tiwari, Leena Sharma, Pitobash, Sandeepa Dhar

Where To Watch: Sony Liv

Dr Arora (Kumud Mishra) is a massively sought-after sexologist. Men and women experiencing troubles in their sex life reach out to him for solving their problems. Meanwhile, he is himself going through a crisis in his married life and looking for a second chance with his wife (Vidya Malavade) who left him 15 years back. Will helping his patients with their sex-related problems help Dr Arora to sort out his marital problems?

‘Ghar Waapsi’

Director: Ruchir Arun

Cast: Vishal Vashishtha, Atul Shrivastava, Vibha Chibber, Anushka Kaushik, Akanksha Thakur, Saad Bilgrami

Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

'Ghar Wapsi' revolves around Shekhar (Vishal Vashishtha), who returns to his hometown of Indore after he is fired from his high-paying job in Bengaluru. However, he decides to keep it a secret from his family. His life changes forever as he finds a road to self-discovery. But, will he be able to hide his joblessness in front of his family? Or will he get caught and create chaos in the entire familiar setting? Will this move to his hometown lead to some interesting self-discovery?

‘Indian Predator: The Butcher Of Delhi’

Director: Ayesha Sood

Cast: Manjit Singh, Sanjay Bansal, Jitendra Sharma, Altaf Hussain, Himanshu Kumar, Bunny Adhikari, Girish, Saurav Kumar, Meenu, Mukesh Pandey, Pradeep, Nikhil Raj, Ankit Sharma, Joginder Sharma, Pankaj Sharma, Shivam

Where To Watch: Netflix

A series of mutilated bodies and taunting notes left outside a Delhi jail sends police hunting for a seasoned killer with a grudge against the system. ‘Indian Predator: The Butcher Of Delhi’ tries to uncover the details of the gruesome real-life killings. Will the real killer be finally found? Or will the police be left empty-handed once again?

‘F3: Fun And Frustration’

Director: Anil Ravipudi

Cast: Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamanna Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada, Sunil Varma, Rajendra Prasad, Pragathi, Raghu Babu, Y. Vijaya, Annapoorna, Pradeep, Priyadarshi Pullikonda, Murli Sharma, Prudhviraj, Sonal Chauhan, Goparaju Ramana, Tulasi, Pooja Hegde

Where To Watch: Netflix, Sony Liv

Venky (Venkatesh) has night blindness and runs a ‘shortcut’ business with Raghu Babu playing his usual ‘bakra’. His family constantly needs something from him and the cash-strapped man tends to offer quick-fix solutions that usually never work. Varun (Varun Tej) stammers a lot and makes up for it by pulling off dance moves. He’s an orphan who teams up with Sunil and is also looking for a quick solution to get rich. Harika, Honey and their madcap family are low on IQ but high on ideas for scamming people. What happens when a frustrated police officer decides to enlist these fools to steal some cash and diamonds?