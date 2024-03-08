Art & Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty On Women's Day, 'Building Bridges, Breaking Barriers'

On Women's Day, actress Shilpa Shetty inspires every woman to build bridges, break barriers, and says how every voice matters and inclusion starts with us.

I
IANS
March 8, 2024
March 8, 2024
       
Instagram
Shilpa Shetty Photo: Instagram
info_icon

On Women's Day, actress Shilpa Shetty inspires every woman to build bridges, break barriers, and says how every voice matters and inclusion starts with us.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared a monochrome photo of herself wearing a dress, and making a heart with her hands.

The actress captioned the post: "Building bridges, breaking barriers. Every woman, every story, every voice matters. Inclusion starts with us. Here's to women sparking change and embracing all #InspireInclusion #WomensDay #WomensDay2024."

Shilpa, who was most recently seen in 'Sukhee', gave the tune of Sia's track 'Unstoppable' to her post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress next has the Kannada action film 'KD - The Devil'. It stars Dhruva Sarja, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta and Sanjay Dutt.

The movie is directed by Prem, and Shilpa will play the role of Sathyavathi.

Tags

Shilpa Shetty

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement