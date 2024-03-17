Art & Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty Flaunts Shades Of Emerald Green In New 'Roman Holiday' Outfit

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who was recently seen in the film ‘Sukhee’, defines fitness and fashion like no one else.

IANS
March 17, 2024
March 17, 2024
       
Instagram
Shilpa Shetty Photo: Instagram
On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared pictures of her latest outfit. In the pictures, the actress can be seen rocking the emerald colour.

She sported an emerald coloured outfit, which she paired with a cream coloured shroud with floral patterns. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is known for ‘Super Deluxe’, took to the comments section and lauded Shilpa’s choice of outfit. She wrote, “Wow”.

Fans also gave a thundering response to the actress. One fan wrote: “Queen you always look so good (sic).”

Another wrote, “Wow looking so beautiful gorgeous (sic).” A third wrote, “Gorgeous classy Diva.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa is gearing up for the Kannada movie ‘KD - The Devil’, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Jisshu Sengupta.

