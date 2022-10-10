Monday, Oct 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Sherlyn Chopra: Sajid Khan Asked Me To Rate His Private Parts On A Scale Of 0 To 10

Filmmaker and #MeToo accused Sajid Khan's entry into the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 16' has raised eyebrows. Sherlyn Chopra on Twitter on Monday shared that he had flashed his private part at her and even asked her to rate it on a scale of 0 to 10.

Sajid Khan, Sherlyn Chopra
Sajid Khan, Sherlyn Chopra FilmiBeat

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Oct 2022 7:04 pm

Filmmaker and #MeToo accused Sajid Khan's entry into the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 16' has raised eyebrows. Sherlyn Chopra on Twitter on Monday shared that he had flashed his private part at her and even asked her to rate it on a scale of 0 to 10.

Sajid Khan is facing many serious allegations under #MeToo over the last few years, and one of the victims was Sherlyn Chopra, who accused the filmmaker of sexual misconduct.

Sherlyn took to Twitter, where she shared an article, and said that "It's High Time That Salman Khan Takes A Stand."

Apart from Sherlyn, many actresses and models had come forward and raised their voices against Sajid, the younger brother of filmmaker Farah Khan, for exploiting his position of power. Sajid has been accused of sexual assault allegations which include flashing his private parts at parties, asking female actors to send him their nude pictures as part of the casting process, and watching porn in front of women.

Recently, singer Sona Mohapatra called Indian television channels and executives "depraved and sad" as Sajid Khan was brought in as a contestant in 'Bigg Boss 16', hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bigg Boss 16 Salman Khan Sherlyn Chopra Sajid Khan MeToo Movement Actor Salman Khan Colors TV Indian Reality Show Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

German Expert Panel Proposes 2-Stage Energy Subsidy

German Expert Panel Proposes 2-Stage Energy Subsidy

Tracxn Technologies IPO: GMP, Issue Price, IPO Dates, Price Band, Lot Size And Other Details Here

Tracxn Technologies IPO: GMP, Issue Price, IPO Dates, Price Band, Lot Size And Other Details Here