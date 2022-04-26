Bollywood actress Shefali Shah who has previously played characters of women much older than herself and appeared in ensemble cast films, now wants to play just protagonists.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Shah said, “Playing the lead is my priority right now. Writers are writing stuff for me. Directors are working on projects thinking of me. I’ve waited for a very long time for this. I’m glad that people are finally looking at me as a lead or a parallel lead. That’s what I want to keep doing,” she said.

When asked why she accepted a supporting role in the film 'Doctor G', the actress said, “It was a commitment I made long ago. It’s a very sweet, sensitive and funny film, where I’ve just a guest appearance,” Shah says, adding, “Unless it’s an ensemble film like a Monsoon Wedding (2001) which had an incredible cast, story and characters, I don’t just want to be a part of a project just because it’s a big commercial film.”

With projects such as 'Delhi Crime,' 'Ajeeb Daastaans' (2021), and the recently released 'Jalsa,' the 48-year-old may have challenged the status quo by shattering preconceptions about ageism and sexism in Hindi cinema, but she admits that she never feels the burden of establishing new norms with each project she does.

“When I’m offered a script, there’s no analytical thought or calculation involved there. The first reaction comes from my gut and heart, and if it churns me inside out, I’ll do it,” she shares.