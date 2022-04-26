Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Shefali Shah Says Playing Lead Roles Is Her Priority Right Now

"I’m glad that people are finally looking at me as a lead or a parallel lead. That’s what I want to keep doing,” said Shefali Shah in a recent interview.

Shefali Shah Says Playing Lead Roles Is Her Priority Right Now
Bollywood actress Shefali Shah. Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Apr 2022 7:29 pm

Bollywood actress Shefali Shah who has previously played characters of women much older than herself and appeared in ensemble cast films, now wants to play just protagonists.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Shah said, “Playing the lead is my priority right now. Writers are writing stuff for me. Directors are working on projects thinking of me. I’ve waited for a very long time for this. I’m glad that people are finally looking at me as a lead or a parallel lead. That’s what I want to keep doing,” she said.

Related stories

Shefali Shah: Haven't Been Offered Comedy Movies As People Think I Am A Serious Actor

‘Jalsa’ Movie Review: Vidya Balan Is Good, But Shefali Shah Salvages This Film

Shefali Shah Feels Bollywood Is 'Obsessed With Stars'

When asked why she accepted a supporting role in the film 'Doctor G', the actress said,  “It was a commitment I made long ago. It’s a very sweet, sensitive and funny film, where I’ve just a guest appearance,” Shah says, adding, “Unless it’s an ensemble film like a Monsoon Wedding (2001) which had an incredible cast, story and characters, I don’t just want to be a part of a project just because it’s a big commercial film.”

With projects such as 'Delhi Crime,' 'Ajeeb Daastaans' (2021), and the recently released 'Jalsa,' the 48-year-old may have challenged the status quo by shattering preconceptions about ageism and sexism in Hindi cinema, but she admits that she never feels the burden of establishing new norms with each project she does.

“When I’m offered a script, there’s no analytical thought or calculation involved there. The first reaction comes from my gut and heart, and if it churns me inside out, I’ll do it,” she shares.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Shefali Shah Actor/Actress Film Industry Indian Film Industry Film Film Actress Indian Actress Movies
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Food Has Emerged As A Divisive Factor For People From Northeast

Why Food Has Emerged As A Divisive Factor For People From Northeast

IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings' Fluctuating Fortunes - Win Or Bust Time For Defending Champions

IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings' Fluctuating Fortunes - Win Or Bust Time For Defending Champions