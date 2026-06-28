Sharmila Tagore Reveals Living Together With Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Before Marriage, Recalls Wedding Security Threats

Sharmila Tagore revealed she lived with cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi before marriage for convenience.
She revealed they faced intense public scrutiny and negative media predictions regarding their interfaith marriage.
Tagore recalled receiving threatening telegrams before their wedding, forcing them to change their venue at the last minute.
Actress Sharmila Tagore and cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (fondly called Tiger Pataudi) got married in 1968. The couple was married for over 40 years before Mansoor Ali Khan passed away, battling a lung infection at the age of 70 in 2011. At a recent show, the veteran actress spoke about their interfaith marriage and revealed they lived together before tying the knot.
Sharmila Tagore on courtship and security threats during wedding with Mansoor Ali Khan
Sharmila Tagore, 81, revealed she lived with Mansoor Ali Khan for convenience before their marriage.
"We lived together before getting married because it was more convenient. Tiger would often go to the Cricket Club of India to shower because I was a terrible housekeeper. Nothing worked properly at home. I was a terrible housekeeper. I’ve learnt over the years. Now I’m very house-proud," Tagore said during a recent interview with journalist Barkha Dutt on Mojo Story.
Their interfaith marriage sparked intense public scrutiny and negative press. The National Award-winning actor said the media predicted that their marriage would last not more than 15 months and would end in disaster.
"We didn't really feel it because I was working and Tiger was playing cricket. But my parents and Tiger's mother felt the pressure because there was so much being said," Tagore said.
Yash Chopra warned Tagore
Filmmaker Yash Chopra was also concerned about Tagore and Pataudi's union. "These Nawabs are very doubtful people, so you have to be very careful," Chopra told her.
Tagore also recalled that they faced threats during their wedding preparations. Her parents received telegrams warning, "Bullets shall speak." They had to shift the wedding venue at the last minute due to security concerns.
Sharmila and Mansoor's relationship
Tagore and Pataudi met in the 1960s through common friends. Earlier, while speaking about Pataudi on The Kapil Sharma Show, Tagore said, "His sense of humour was very different. He used to laugh at his jokes because we never understood. I think my children will kill me when they hear this. Yeh sab kya ho raha hai…appa ke baare me kya bol rahi ho tum (What is happening what are you saying about dad)? It was not love at first sight. But it was love. I just felt that he would never hurt me intentionally. I felt I could trust him. That was the basis. Isn’t that the most important thing?"