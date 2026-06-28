Sharmila Tagore Reveals Living Together With Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Before Marriage, Recalls Wedding Security Threats

Sharmila and Mansoor's relationship

Tagore and Pataudi met in the 1960s through common friends. Earlier, while speaking about Pataudi on The Kapil Sharma Show, Tagore said, "His sense of humour was very different. He used to laugh at his jokes because we never understood. I think my children will kill me when they hear this. Yeh sab kya ho raha hai…appa ke baare me kya bol rahi ho tum (What is happening what are you saying about dad)? It was not love at first sight. But it was love. I just felt that he would never hurt me intentionally. I felt I could trust him. That was the basis. Isn’t that the most important thing?"