Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Enjoys A Friend’s Party With Katrina Kaif’s Sister Isabelle In Attendance

Aryan Khan was recently seen partying in Mumbai with his friends; Isabella Kaif too attended the gathering.

Aryan Khan And Isabelle Kaif At A Party
Aryan Khan And Isabelle Kaif At A Party Instagram

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 6:18 pm

Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan, on Sunday night, attended his friend Shruti Chauhan’s birthday party at a posh restaurant in South Mumbai. Also in attendance at the party were Katrina Kaif’s sister, actor Isabelle Kaif, and television actor Karan Tacker apart from a bunch of other friends.

Shruti posted the photos from her birthday party on her social media platforms. She captioned them as, “Luckiest girl in the world for all I have ever gotten in my life and to have so many people love me so immensely. Couldn’t be more loved and just so so grateful for everything I have ever had. Thank you to all my beautiful friends who are like my family and everyone who wished and sent me the most heart warming messages. It was so overwhelming to read all of it.It means the world to me. There is nothing I wanted more than to spend it with all my close people! And I’m sorry whoever I missed tagging, or don’t have pictures with, you know we had more fun than to think about it! Love you all who came and those who couldn’t. It meant so much to me! Thank you, thank you everyone.”

Check it out here:

While Aryan donned a black t-shirt, denims, and a yellow jacket, Isabella looked all glammed up in a black dress. Karan, too, was dressed casually for the evening.

For the unversed, Shruti is an upcoming actress. Apart from starring in a few advertisements, she played a small part in Ranveer Singh’s ‘Gully Boy’.

Aryan is expected to join Bollywood soon as a writer and filmmaker. Isabella, on the other hand, made her Bollywood debut with ‘Time to Dance’ co-starring Sooraj Pancholi. She will also be seen in ‘Suswagatham Khushamdeed’.

