Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Raees’ Co-Star Mahira Khan To Return To Indian Screens With 'Sadqay Tumhare'

Actress Mahira Khan will be returning to Indian screens on June 9. Her show, ‘Sadqay Tumhare’ is set to premiere on Zindagi.

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Raees’ Co-Star Mahira Khan To Return To Indian Screens With 'Sadqay Tumhare'
Mahira Khan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jun 2022 5:59 pm

Pakistani star Mahira Khan is returning to Indian television with her drama series ‘Sadqay Tumhare’, set to air on Zindagi on June 9.

The Pakistani show, which originally premiered in 2014 and also featured Adnan Malik, is a love story set in the 1980’s. ‘Sadqay Tumhare’ is written by Khalil-Ur-Rehman Qamar and directed by Mohammed Ehteshamuddin.

Mahira Khan, who shot to fame in the country with the 2011 Fawad Khan-starrer drama series ‘Humsafar’ and later featured in Shah Rukh Khan-led Bollywood film ‘Raees’, called the show's return to TV a "nostalgic moment".

"'Sadqay Tumhare' is a simple love story and it is a nostalgic moment to see it return to television where it all started. I am excited the show is airing on Zindagi again which is giving me a window to connect with the Indian audiences yet again. It’s encouraging to be an initiative that aims to bridge countries through art and culture," she said in a statement.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

Mahira Khan was last seen in a special appearance on Zee5's acclaimed series ‘Churails’, directed by Asim Abbasi.

Related stories

'Shah Rukh Khan Does Not Show Off', Says 'Raees' Director Rahul Dholakia

‘Humsafar’ Star Mahira Khan Tests Positive For Covid-19

Raees

Chief Creative Officer, Zee Special Projects, Shailja Kejriwal said she was happy to bring the show to India.

"Delighting the audience through stories that are relatable, diverse and cut across borders and genres, we are happy to bring Mahira and the iconic show Sadqay Tumhare on Zindagi, closer to viewers in India," the statement read.

In addition to ‘Sadqay Tumhare’, Zindagi is set to air the popular show ‘Aunn Zara’ starring Maya Ali and Osman Khalid Butt from June 6.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actress Film Actress Indian Actress Actress Pakistan Pakistani Actors Mahira Khan Shah Rukh Khan Fawad Khan Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Amber Heard Has 'Financial Difficulties'; Cannot Afford To Pay Johnny Depp $10 Million

Amber Heard Has 'Financial Difficulties'; Cannot Afford To Pay Johnny Depp $10 Million

Kamal Haasan Gifts Car To 'Vikram' Director Lokesh Kanagaraj

Kamal Haasan Gifts Car To 'Vikram' Director Lokesh Kanagaraj