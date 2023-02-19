Sehban Azim On Doing Intimate Scenes: Don't Have Much Reel Experience Of It

Sehban Azim is currently part of the web show 'Dear Ishq', which is all about a relationship between two opposite personalities, and is playing the character of Abhimanyu Razdan. The actor recalled his shooting experience and how he was hesitant about doing an intimate scene with his co-actor Preet Kour Nayak.



He said: "I was quite conscious doing a scene like that. Firstly, I am a little shy doing such scenes and also I don't have much reel experience of it."



Sehban, who is known for his works in shows such as 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', 'Thapki Pyar Ki', 'Bepannaah', 'Tujhse Hai Raabta', among others, shared that he was so reluctant that he said 'no' to the director before starting shooting for the intimate scene. However, later he was convinced by the creative team and he was told by them that it is the requirement of the story.



"So, initially, I said no to it until my director and the creative convinced me on the fact that whatever they will be shooting is the requirement of the story of the show and it's not just a random scene to catch eyeballs and also that they believe in shooting it aesthetically. They made sure everyone was comfortable doing the scene with minimal crew and experienced professionals and it was designed in a way that it was easy to shoot for us," he added.



The show is a web adaptation of Ravinder Singh's book titled 'Write Me A Love Story' and it is a story of two individuals who are completely opposite personalities but gradually they develop a liking for each other.



'Dear Ishq' is a love story between a best-selling author and an editor. It features Sehban Azim as the author, Abhimanyu Razdan and Niyati Fatnani as the editor, Asmita Roy. Apart from the leads, it also stars Kunal Verma, Vikas Grover, Kishwer Merchant, Jyoti B. Banerjee, Puneet Tejwani, Roma Bali, Beena Mukherjee, and Buneet Kapoor.



Directed by Atif Khan and Produced by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik, the show streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

