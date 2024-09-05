Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller

Sector 36 trailer opens with a scene of Vikrant Massey at a police station, and a camera placed in front of him to record his statement/confession. He rises from his chair as soon as Deepak Dobriyal arrives. It then shows Vikrant luring children with chocolates, followed by abductions from the slums and finally killing them. Police leave no stone unturned to apprehend the killer but they fail due to the lack of evidence. A voiceover is played about Newton's Third Law of Motion, i.e. “Every action has an equal and opposite reaction.”