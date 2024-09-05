Art & Entertainment

Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller

Vikrant Massey starrer Sector 36 is all set to premiere on Netflix on September 13.

Sector 36 trailer
‘Sector 36’ poster Photo: Instagram/Netflix
info_icon

Netflix India unveiled the trailer of its upcoming crime thriller, Sector 36, today, September 5. Headlined by Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal, it has been backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Jio Studios. Inspired by true events, the film is about a serial killer, Prem Singh (Massey) and a complacent police inspector, Ram Charan Pandey (Dobriyal). The latter is on the hunt for the devious killer after several children go missing from a basti (slum) in Sector 36. It has been helmed by debutante Aditya Nimbalkar.

Sector 36 trailer opens with a scene of Vikrant Massey at a police station, and a camera placed in front of him to record his statement/confession. He rises from his chair as soon as Deepak Dobriyal arrives. It then shows Vikrant luring children with chocolates, followed by abductions from the slums and finally killing them. Police leave no stone unturned to apprehend the killer but they fail due to the lack of evidence. A voiceover is played about Newton's Third Law of Motion, i.e. “Every action has an equal and opposite reaction.” 

The truth behind Vikrant Massey's argument with a cab driver - Instagram
Here's The Truth Behind Vikrant Massey's Viral Video Of Heated Argument With Cab Driver

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Vikrant reveals to police he is worried about his six-year-old daughter in his village. He later kidnaps the police inspector’s daughter and then the real 'cat and mouse chase to the dark and unsettling truth' begins. Towards the end of the trailer, Vikrant, confident, promises to answer everything during the police investigation. The gripping narrative seems to make Sector 36 worth watching.

Watch Sector 36 trailer here.

Will Sector 36 be yet another career-defining project for Vikrant Massey?

Sector 36, where Massey's plays a cunning serial killer is unlike his previous work. Prem Singh, his character is layered and difficult. It would be interesting to see how the '12th Fail' actor has transitioned from playing real-life character IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma to a serial killer.  

From starting off as a dancer in Shiamak Davar's troupe to his first TV show, and making a foray into Bollywood, and web series to bagging leading roles, Vikrant has come a long way.

The 37-year-old actor has experimented various kinds of roles. Films and shows like Lootera, A Death in the Gunj, Mirzapur Broken But Beautiful, Criminal Justice and 12th Fail among others stand testament to his brilliance as an actor and broking free from being stereotyped.

Vikrant promises to wow the audience with his never-seen-before avatar and yet another bravura performance in Sector 36.

Is Sector 36 based on real-life story?

The film is presumably based on the horrendous 2006 Noida serial murders (also known as the Nithari serial murders or Nithari case).

The Nithari serial murders, are said to have been committed between 2005 and 2006 by Moninder Singh Pandher and his house-help Surendra Koli. 

The murders grabbed attention when two residents of Nithari village reported they knew the location of the remains of of the missing children. Residents also claimed to have found a decomposed hand in a drain, after which they contacted the police.

Koli, later confessed that he killed six children and a 20-year-old woman named Payal after sexually assaulting them. On December 26 and 27, Moninder Singh Pandher, and Koli were taken into police custody in connection with the disappearance of 'Payal'. During the hunt, police recovered remains of eight children from the drain behind Pandher's house in Nithari, Noida. Further searches led to skeleton remains of several young women and children.

Later, the Central Bureau of Investigaion (CBI) took over the brutal murder case and the agency recovered more bones.

19 FIRs were filed against Pandher and Koli relating to crimes against 19 different girls. CBI filed chargesheets in 16 of them.

On February 13, 2009, they were convicted and sentenced to death by a special CBI court for the rape and murder of a 14-year-old.

In 2023, the Allahabad High Court acquitted Pandhar in two cases and Koli- the prime suspect- in 12 cases- convicted in one case and is in jail.

The High Court set them free due to a lack of evidence and because the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt, PTI reported.

Sector 36, which is all set to premiere on Netflix on September 13, will not only show the heinous murders by the serial killer, but will also throw light on class disparity, and how crime proliferates when it's not checked on time.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. What's Brewing In Anantapur? Pacy Duleep Trophy Venue Could Be Litmus Test For Australia Tour
  2. ICC Men's Player Of The Month Award: Keshav Maharaj, Jayden Seales, Dunith Wellalage In Contention
  3. England Vs Australia, T20 Series: Jos Buttler Ruled Out Through Injury
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: Pullouts, Injuries, Illness Cast Shadow Over Indian Domestic Tournament
  5. BCCI Annual General Meeting Set For September 29 In Bengaluru; No Secretary Election
Football News
  1. Football Transfers: Jordan Veretout Moves To Ligue 1 Side Lyon From Marseille
  2. Marcus Rashford Should Have Left Manchester United To Reignite England Career, Says Alan Shearer
  3. Ballon D'Or Feminin: Barcelona Star Aitana Bonmati In Running To Retain Award
  4. Arsenal 6-0 Rangers, Women's Champions League: Caitlin Foord Helps Gunners Progress In UWCL
  5. Ballon D’Or 2024: Messi, Ronaldo Ignored As Yamal, Rodri And Bellingham Included - Check Full List
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Jannik Sinner Pips Daniil Medvedev, To Meet Jack Draper In Semi-Finals - In Pics
  2. US Open: Jack Draper Has More To Give After 'Dream Come True' Alex De Minaur Win At Flushing Meadows
  3. US Open 2024: Jessica Pegula Was Confident In Downing 'Prime' Iga Swiatek At Flushing Meadows
  4. US Open: Pegula Upsets Swiatek, To Face Muchova In Semi-Finals - In Pics
  5. Sinner Vs Medvedev, US Open: World No.1 Topples Ex-Champion In Thrilling Quarter-Final - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. How 1975 Changed Indira Gandhi's Legacy
  2. Day In Pics: September 05, 2024
  3. Floods, Deaths, Destructions In Andhra, Telangana, Gujarat | The Not-So-Joyous Rains In Detail
  4. 2022 Udaipur Tailor Murder: Man Who Did Reccee Gets Bail | Nupur Sharma Prophet Remark Row Revisit
  5. As JDU's KC Tyagi Suggests 'Castration' For Rapists, A Look At Countries With This Punishment For Rapes
Entertainment News
  1. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  2. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
  3. Kangana Ranaut's Personal Emergency
  4. The Lightning In Her Hair: Bollywood’s Fascination With Indira Gandhi
  5. 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut Starrer To Miss September 6 Release As Bombay HC Refuses To Direct CBFC To Issue Certificate
US News
  1. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  2. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  3. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  4. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  5. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
World News
  1. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israel Open To Gaza-Egypt Border Talks; Netanyahu Calls For Control Over Food Distribution
  3. Justin Trudeau’s 2025 Bid As PM At Risk After NDP Retracts Support | What’s Next For Canadian Politics?
  4. Bangladesh: Yunus Asks Hasina To 'Keep Quiet' In India | Recap On How Ex-PM Landed Near Delhi
  5. What Are The 4 Key MoUs Signed During PM Modi’s Singapore Visit? Details Inside
Latest Stories
  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  2. Arvind Kejriwal's Hopes For Bail Continue As SC Reserves Judgment | Key Arguments
  3. Delhi: BJP Defeats AAP In MCD Zonal Ward Poll, Bags Key Posts | Who Won What
  4. Star Power: Decoding the Significance of Planets in Astrology
  5. Who Is Dharambir, India's Gold Medallist In Men’s Club Throw F51 Event At Paralympic Games
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 5, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  7. Georgia School Shooting Rocks US: How Guns Are So Easy To Get In United States And What's Voters' Take Ahead Of 2024 Elections
  8. Paris Paralympics, Day 8 LIVE Updates: Archers Harvinder-Pooja Advances To QFs; Simran Qualifies For Athletics Final