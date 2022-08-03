Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Second Season Of OTT Vampire Series 'First Kill' Axed By Netflix

The teenage vampire series "First Kill," won't be renewed for a second season. The news comes nearly two months after the streaming series debuted all eight episodes from the first season in early June, reports Variety.

'First Kill'
'First Kill' Google Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Aug 2022 12:42 pm

The teenage vampire series "First Kill," won't be renewed for a second season. The news comes nearly two months after the streaming series debuted all eight episodes from the first season in early June, reports Variety.

Sources close to the matter told Variety that Netflix is proud of the work that producers, cast and crew put in on the series, though the decision came down to a matter of viewing numbers versus cost.

According to Variety, based on a short story from horror writer V. E. Schwab, "First Kill" followed Calliope (Imani Lewis) and Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook), two teenage girls who fall for one another, but come from warring families: one a dynasty of vampire hunters, the other a line of bloodsuckers.

The series had garnered a dedicated following in the weeks since its premiere. In a tweet confirming the cancellation, series cast member Goodman expressed gratitude towards the show's fanbase.


Quoted by Variety, Goodman wrote, "I have nothing but love for every single one of you! Thank you all for taking the show in as your own, seeing you all feel seen made all the hard work and hours worth it.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment First Kill Hollywood Vampires OTT Shows Imani Lewis Sarah Catherine Hook V. E. Schwab Netflix
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IWLF Boss Lashes Out After Punam Show

IWLF Boss Lashes Out After Punam Show

CWG Medal Tally: List Of India Medallists

CWG Medal Tally: List Of India Medallists