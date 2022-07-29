‘Good Luck Jerry’ On Disney+ Hotstar To ‘777 Charlie’ On Voot – Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch This Week

This week brings in a lot of fresh content that's lined up for viewers on various OTT platforms. Some are originals, and some films are going to release on OTT after a run in the theaters. On Netflix, there's Masaba and Neena Gupta starrer 'Masaba Masaba 2'. Then there is the massively popular dog movie '777 Charlie' on Voot. Disney+ Hotstar comes up with a south remake film starring Janhvi Kapoor called 'Good Luck Jerry'. All these and lots more releasing this week on various OTT platforms.

Here are the top 5 picks for this week:

'Good Luck Jerry'

Director: Siddharth Sengupta

Cast: Jhanvi Kapoor, Deepak Dobriyal, Mitta Vasisht, Neeraj Sood, Sushant Singh

Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

'Good Luck Jerry' is the official remake of the Tamil movie 'Kolamaavu Kokila'. The film's story is centered around a happy-go-lucky young girl, Janhvi Kapoor, who gets involved in a drug racket to earn money in a short time. Unfortunately, the circumstances bring her entire family into the drug smuggling business. Lots of twists and turns come into her life making the film an interesting thriller. With a drugs angle to the film, and a gang of thugs after Janhvi Kapoor, the film has her pulling a fast one to sidestep them. Will she be able to save herself? Or will she fall into a trap in the web of the underworld? Well, you'll have to watch the film to find out.

'777 Charlie'

Director: Kiranraj K.

Cast: Rakshit Shetty, Charlie, Raj B Shetty, Sangeetha Sringeri, Bhargavi Narayan

Where To Watch: Voot

The protagonist, Rakshit Shetty, is stuck in a rut with his self-hostile, pessimistic and lonely lifestyle and spends each day in the comfort of his loneliness. A pup named Charlie enters his life and gives him a new perspective on it. Will the dog be able to bring the protagonist out of his misery? Will the two end up becoming best of buddies? Well, you'll have to watch the film to find out.

'19 (1) (a)'

Director: Indhu VS

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen, Indrajith Sukumaran, Indrans, Deepak Parambol, Bhagath Manuel, Srikant Murali, Athulya Ashadam

Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

The uneventful life of a small town girl, Nithya Menon, gets tangled with something politically very relevant. Will the girl be able to save herself from the web of lies that are spun around her? Will she get an ally in the wake to protect herself? Well, you'll have to watch the film to find out.

'Masaba Masaba Season 2'

Director: Sonam Nair

Cast: Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta, Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Smaran Sahu, Satyadeep Misra, Nayan Shukla, Sunita Rajwar, Amariah Awantaye

Where To Watch: Netflix

Inspired by real events from Masaba Gupta's life, 'Masaba Masaba' follows the designer's atypical journey through heterogeneous universes ranging from fashion to family and documents her return to the singles market. The new season takes the journey ahead with newer issues, newer problems, newer troubles and many more new characters in Masaba's life. Will she end up coming victorious in the end? Well, you'll have to watch the show for that.

'The Most Hated Man On The Internet'

Director: Rob Miller

Cast: Charlotte Laws, Charles Parselle, Kayla Laws, Kirra Hughes, Brian Calzini, Jeff Kirkpatrick, Mike, Camille Dodero, Destiny Benedict, Wendy Wu, James McGibney, Alex Morris, Reza Sina, Cara, Danielle

Where To Watch: Netflix