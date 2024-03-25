Sayantani Ghosh Misses Her Husband On Holi; Says 'Happy Holi Pati'

Television actress Sayantani Ghosh seems to be celebrating Holi sans her husband Anugrah Tiwari, going by her post on social media.
The two can be seen covered with a little Holi colours.
The actress captioned it: “Happy Holi pati @anugrah0070. I miss you.”
She did not reveal details about where he was during this festive occasion.
On the work front, she is now seen on the show 'Dahej Daasi', which revolves around a girl named Chunari, who is trapped by an age-old social practice and ends up becoming a 'Dahej Dasi' of a rich Rajawat family.