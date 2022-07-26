Tuesday, Jul 26, 2022
Sarah Paulson To Star In Horror Thriller 'Dust'

Actress Sarah Paulson is set to star in the upcoming horror thriller 'Dust' which will be directed by Will Joines and Karrie Crouse.

Updated: 26 Jul 2022 3:01 pm

Actress Sarah Paulson is set to star in upcoming horror thriller 'Dust'.

Will Joines and Karrie Crouse are directing the picture, reports 'Deadline'.

"Sarah is an extraordinary artist and we are thrilled to be working with her again," said Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield.

For Searchlight, Paulson previously starred in Steve McQueen's '12 Years a Slave', which received an Academy Award for Best Picture, and Sean Durkin's Martha Marcy May Marlene, reports 'Deadline'.

The film follows a woman who is trapped by increasingly perilous dust storms and is haunted by her past encounters with a threatening presence and takes extraordinary measures to protect her family.

Alix Madigan and Lucas Joaquin are producing, SVP, Acquisitions and Production Chan Phung, Director of Development Zahra Phillips and Creative Affairs Manager Daejione Jones are overseeing Searchlight Pictures, reporting to Heads of Production and Development DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas.

Paulson will soon begin production on Bruce Norris' film adaptation of his Pulitzer, Tony and Olivier award-winning play, Clybourne Park directed by Pam MacKinnon. She is also set to star in Bad Robot's series adaptation of Glennon Doyle's memoir, Untamed.

[With Inputs From IANS]

