Sara Ali Khan Spots 'Talent' At Traffic Signal In Delhi

Bollywood's Gen Z diva Sara Ali Khan, who is currently in Delhi for the shoot of her upcoming project, on Sunday shared an appreciation post for a 'talent' that she spotted at a traffic signal in the national capital.

IANS
February 25, 2024

Sara Ali Khan Photo: Instagram
The actress, who is known for her work in ‘Kedarnath’, said that talent comes in all shapes, forms and areas.

Taking to Instagram stories, Sara posted a video wherein a young boy on the signal was seen doing various acts with a help of a ring.

It is captioned as: “Talent comes in all shapes, forms and areas… Sunday morning appreciation for this very spirited, friendly and chatty boy. Had a fun signal gupshup.”

The second video shows Sara patting her face with an ice cube. She is wearing a white bathrobe.

The snippet is captioned as: “Sun kissed with ice…And then a surprise so sweet and nice…A smile in the savera has no price.”

On the work front, Sara has ‘Murder Mubarak’, ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, and ‘Metro…In Dino’ in the pipeline.

