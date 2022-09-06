Ayesha Kapur: As An Actor, I Don’t Want To Be Pigeonholed In A Particular Niche

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Black' fame child actor, Ayesha Kapur, is all set to make her debut as a leading lady opposite Anshuman Jha in 'Hari-Om'. The 28-year-old actress, who went to study at Columbia in New York, has been working on her Hindi diction for nearly 6 months with Kulvinder Bakshish (The language coach who also trained Aamir Khan in Punjabi for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’) and also workshopping with Anshuman Jha for ‘Hari-Om’.

Talking about the project, Ayesha Kapur says, “I’m really excited to act with Raghubir Yadav Sir, Soni Razdan Ma’am, and Anshuman - I admire his choices. And looking forward to being directed by Harish Sir, whose last film ‘Hum Bhi Akele..’ I had an opportunity to see it on the big screen in New York. I love his detailed and sensitive approach to telling alternative stories. I’m looking for character-driven roles, for the opportunity to explore and then bring to life the layers in the character that the director envisages. That’s what really excites me. I like the role of Priya in Hari-Om because she’s very progressive, innocent, and sweet.. she’s from a tier II town, not a metro city. As an actor, I don’t want to be pigeonholed in a particular niche.”

“I am excited about getting back into acting and shooting for Hari Om. It’s a sweet, family film which will touch a chord with everyone in some way. I like the simplicity with which Harish Sir writes his stories and fleshes out his characters. They are very real and relatable. Also, this film has me working alongside celebrated actors like Raghuvir Yadav Sir & Soni Razdan ma’am. To be working with them and being in the same frame as them will be an exciting learning experience for me. And it’s great to work with Anshuman because I really admire his acting and the script choices he makes. Looking forward to shooting in Madhya Pradesh,” she adds.

For the unversed, ‘Hari-Om’ starring Anshuman Jha, Raghuvir Yadav, Soni Razdan, Ayesha Kapur and Manu Rishi Chaddha, goes on floor in September with its first schedule in Bhopal and will wrap in December with the final schedule which has to be shot in the winters. The film is set to release early next year.