Sanjay Gagnani Starts Shooting For His Upcoming Music Video 'Hola'

Sanjay Gagnani, who is currently playing the role of antagonist Prithvi Malhotra in the popular TV show 'Kundali Bhagya', is all occupied these days in shooting for his upcoming music video 'Hola' in the Capital.

Talking about his song which is sung by Arjun Sharma, known by his stage name rapper Quake, Sanjay shares: "I have had a great journey in the TV industry till now and have met all kinds of people. Now I am excited to be in a different kind of work, to be seen in 'Hola'. We are shooting in Delhi for now and can't wait for all to see the release."

The actor has been part of TV shows including 'Hamari Devrani', 'Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera', 'Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka', and others. He has also done a cameo in Ekta Kapoor's fictional shows 'Naagin 4' and 'Naagin 6'.

Sanjay shares his experience of working with his co-actor Ragini Dwivedi, who predominantly worked in Kannada cinema and is known for movies such as 'Ragini IPS', and many more.

He says: "I have observed that people are really talented and gifted if you just get to know them. Being an actor, I have met and worked with a wide variety of artists and talents. It's always a pleasure to be in close contact with such a brilliant set of minds and I look forward to meeting such people on my upcoming projects as well."