Samantha Prabhu Opens Up On Her Divorce From Naga Chaitanya On 'Koffee With Karan'

Actors Samantha Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya had tied the knot in October 2017 and announced their separation last year.

Samantha Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya Instagram

Updated: 21 Jun 2022 4:03 pm

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is to appear on filmmaker Karan Johar's celebrity talk show 'Koffee With Karan'. Prabhu's disclosure on the show about the reasons for her divorce from ex-husband Naga Chaitanya has sparked conjecture.

The actress had also recently been accused of planting "fake stories" about her former husband.

The actress has now spoken up on the show for the first time about her divorce from 'Ye Maya Chesave' star Chaitanya, according to social media rumours.

Prabhu, who was obligated to respond to one of the questions on 'Koffee With Karan', did so in the most humble manner, according to sources. It's unclear whether or not this part will make it into the final cut. This topic has grabbed everyone's interest for the time being. 'Koffee with Karan' will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in July.

Though the 'Oh Baby' actress revealed how she felt when she realised she had to divorce Chaitanya, she has kept the reason for the divorce a secret since then. The cause of their split has remained a mystery to their admirers, with neither party saying anything.

[With Inputs From IANS]

