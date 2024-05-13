Saiyami Kher Says She’s Drawn To Roles That Take Everything Out Of Her

"So when someone says, ‘Oh, the ‘Ghoomer girl’ is the same girl from ‘Choked?’ I take it as a compliment because, as an actor, it feels great not to find the same person in every character. My journey as an actor has been one of constant learning, growth, and I am grateful for every opportunity to challenge myself and inspire and touch people’s lives. Acting is a very powerful medium. So when people come back and say your film inspired me, taught me, or moved me, I feel it’s a big success for me," she added.