Art & Entertainment

Saiyami Kher Says She’s Drawn To Roles That Take Everything Out Of Her

Actress Saiyami Kher, who is gearing up for her upcoming film ‘Agni’, has shared that she likes to do roles that challenge her and push her out of her comfort zone.

Saiyami Kher
Saiyami Kher Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Saiyami Kher, who is gearing up for her upcoming film ‘Agni’, has shared that she likes to do roles that challenge her and push her out of her comfort zone.

In ‘Agni’, she portrays the character of a firefighter.

The actress, who is known for 'Mirzya', 'Ghoomer', 'Special OPS', and 'Breathe', expressed her contentment with being recognised as an actor capable of handling rugged and challenging roles in Bollywood.

Elaborating on the subject, she said: "I am incredibly grateful for the opportunities I've had to portray strong characters in the work I have done so far. It's immensely fulfilling to be recognised for my ability to take on roles that push me out of my comfort zone and demand physical and emotional dedication. I've always been drawn to roles that demand everything from me because, in return, they give me so much. My attempt has always been to lose myself in the character."

"So when someone says, ‘Oh, the ‘Ghoomer girl’ is the same girl from ‘Choked?’ I take it as a compliment because, as an actor, it feels great not to find the same person in every character. My journey as an actor has been one of constant learning, growth, and I am grateful for every opportunity to challenge myself and inspire and touch people’s lives. Acting is a very powerful medium. So when people come back and say your film inspired me, taught me, or moved me, I feel it’s a big success for me," she added.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Reporter's Guarantee | Lok Sabha Elections: Challenges in Buddha Pahar, Jharkhand
  2. Mumbai Dust Storm: Scary Visuals Of Destruction And Chaos
  3. Srinagar Lok Sabha: Waheed Parra’s Journey from Arrest to Contest
  4. Special Court Grants Bail To JD(S) MLA HD Revanna In Kidnap Case
  5. Maharashtra Farmers’ Onion Crisis
Entertainment News
  1. Naqiyah Haji, Vibhav Roy Cheer 'Incredible Journey' Of 'Shaitani Rasmein' After 100 Episodes
  2. Telugu Stars Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu Cast Their Votes In Hyderabad
  3. Geetanjali Kulkarni Says 'Lampan' Allowed Her To Revisit Her Own Childhood
  4. 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Full List Of Winners – View Pics
  5. Sharmin Segal Keeps Comments Disabled, But Shares 'Heeramandi' BTS Pictures
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Gets 85th Chess GM; Nikhat Zareen Into Elorda Cup Round 2
  2. Gareth Southgate As Manchester United Coach? 'Complete Irrelevance', Says England Manager
  3. GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024 LIVE Updates: Toss Delayed Due To Incessant Rain
  4. Federation Cup Athletics 2024: Abha Khatua Sets National Record In Women's Shot Put
  5. IPL 2024: RCB Lose Will Jacks; RR Jos Buttler As First Batch Of English Players Leave
World News
  1. Eight Most Anticipated Films To Look Out For At Cannes Film Festival 2024
  2. Rescue Efforts For Dozens Missing In South Africa Building Collapse Are Boosted By 1 More Survivor
  3. Amache National Historic Site: A Former WWII Incarceration Camp Now A National Park
  4. Trump's Hush Money Trial Arrives At A Pivotal Moment: Star Witness Michael Cohen Takes The Stand
  5. Manchester Man Arrested After Tipping Porta-Potty Trapping Mother And Child Inside
Latest Stories
  1. Egypt Joins Hands With South Africa Against Israel In Genocide Case At World Court
  2. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Collects Rs 11.95 Crore In First Weekend, Outperforms ‘12th Fail’
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Cast Their Vote, SS Rajamouli Rushes To Polling Booth From Airport
  4. Jaipur: Bomb Threat To 4 Schools, Children Sent Back Home
  5. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  6. CBSE Class 12 Results Announced | How To Check
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Gets 85th Chess GM; Nikhat Zareen Into Elorda Cup Round 2
  8. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting: Over 63% Turnout So Far; Violence Reported In West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh