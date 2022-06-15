Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
Sai Pallavi Reveals Interesting Tidbits About Her Next Film 'Gargi'

Actress Sai Pallavi, who rose to prominence after starring in the Malayalam film 'Premam,' is now one of Telugu cinema's most popular heroines.

Actress Sai Pallavi in the film Gargi Instagram

Updated: 15 Jun 2022 5:51 pm

Actress Sai Pallavi, who rose to prominence after starring in the Malayalam film 'Premam,' is now one of Telugu cinema's most popular heroines. During the promotional tour for 'Virata Parvam', she shared interesting tidbits about her upcoming films as well as her professional insights.



"My forthcoming film 'Gargi' was shot during the pandemic in Tamil. It's as personal to me as 'Virata Parvam'. It's a brand new narrative that will surprise all", the actress revealed. 'Gargi' is an upcoming Kannada movie written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran.

Speaking about her Kollywood movies, she said, "In Tamil, I've agreed to star opposite Sivakarthikeyan in a new film".

"Reading scripts is something I really enjoy doing. Every day, I do it. I'll definitely do it if a good web series comes along", the 'Fidaa' actress expressed.

Despite the admirable craze she has, this leading lady is quite particular about the stories she chooses. "I don't mind having breaks in my work if my filmography is good. It will find me if a story is meant for me", she said.

The actress plays 'Vennela' in 'Virata Parvam', which has Rana Daggubati in one of the lead roles.

[With Inputs From IANS]

