Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
Sachin Tendulkar Surprises 'KBC 14' Contestant With A Video Message

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a special video message expressing his gratitude for his fan Animesh Dilip Hajare on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14'.

Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar Instagram

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 6:16 pm

Animesh, who hails from Nagpur, Maharashtra told the host megastar Amitabh Bachchan that he is a huge fan of Sachin. Big B told him: "We know that you are a big fan of Sachin and thus we have a surprise for you."

Later, Sachin's video message is played in the show for the contestant. In the video, he said: "Animesh, I would first like to thank you, for the way you have supported us, your good wishes are always with us."

The 31-year-old contestant is a showroom supervisor at a shoe company. He discussed with the host about his interest in cricket and how he used to play cricket since his childhood without even bothering about excessive heat in summers.

He talked about Sachin's signature shots and told him about an incident when he was watching a cricket match happening in Nagpur and an Australian bowler Brad Hogg took his wicket. Sachin had then written a note to him saying: "This would not be repeated ever again."

Listening to this, the host responded: "I was not aware of this incident."

'KBC 14' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

