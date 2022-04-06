Rupali Ganguly Reveals How Her Father Had To Sell Their House When His Film With Dharmendra Got Delayed

Actor Rupali Ganguly, daughter of filmmaker Anil Ganguly, revealed that her father had to sell their house because his film with actor Dharmendra got delayed. According to the Hindustan Times, the actress said in an interview, that the film took about four years to complete and it resulted in a ‘massive loss for the family’. Ganguly also mentioned that the delay hit her father hard because his USP was making films fast.

In 1991, Anil Ganguly worked with Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Aditya Pancholi and Sonam in ‘Dushman Devta’. The movie also featured Gulshan Grover, Jankidas and Shreeram Lagoo. The music was composed by late singer Bappi Lahiri.

Rupali Ganguly told Pinkvilla, “People used to sell their houses to make movies. When a movie flops, you sell the house, like how it happened with us. Dad had made a film with Dharmendra. When it took three to four years to complete because papa’s USP was making the films fast. 'Saaheb' was made in 40 days. Here in film city only the set was. We used to visit the sets after school during vacation. We were made to stand as extras in shots. 'Let the children stand as extras in the shot'. But this Dharmendra film that got delayed for four years, resulted in a massive loss for the family. But it’s okay, whatever goes up has to come down too."

She continued, "We had a very grounded middle-class upbringing because I think my father had struggled a lot. He had run away from Calcutta came to Bombay, and stayed on the footpath. He shared his room with Jagjit Singh and everybody they were all struggling together. My father has gone through a lot of hardships.”

Rupali Ganguly also starred in many films that were directed by her father, including ‘Saaheb’ (1985), ‘Mera Yaar Mera Dushman’ (1987) and ‘Angaara’ (1997). She also appeared in serials like ‘Sanjivani’, ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’, ‘Kkavyanjali’ and ‘Adaalat’.

As of now, the actress is starring in a popular serial ‘Anupamaa’. The serial is set to release a prequel titled ‘Anupama- Namaste America’ and will take the audience through Anupamaa’s early married life. The prequel will have 11 episodes and will stream on Disney+Hotstar from April 25.