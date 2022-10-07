Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Rosshan Andrrews: ‘Last Film Show’ Is A Sublime Ode To The Power And Magic Of Cinema

Malayalam celebrities attended a special screening of ‘Last Film Show’ (‘Chello Show’), which was hosted by Rosshan Andrrews. The film is India’s official entry to the Oscars 2023.

'Last Film Show' Screening
'Last Film Show' Screening Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 7:14 pm

India's official Oscar selection ‘Last Film Show’ (‘Chhello Show’) is making waves ahead of its theatrical release on October 14. Recently, acclaimed Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews (‘Salute’, ‘Kayamkulam Kochunni’, ‘Udayananu Tharam’) hosted a special screening of ‘Last Film Show’ in Kochi.

The screening was attended by Malayalam industry stalwarts like Lal Jose, Arun Kumar Aravind, Sadiq, Meera Jasmin, Jakes Bejoy, Eden Kuriakose, Mintu Maria, Govind, Arya Menon, Tanvi Ram and Anarkali Marakar.

The lead cast of Rosshan Andrrews' upcoming film ‘Saturday Night’, including superstar Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Siju Wilson, Saiju Kurup, Saniya Iyappan, Grace Antony and Malavika Sreenath, also graced the star-studded event.

The celebrities thoroughly enjoyed the film and had high praise for director Pan Nalin's cinematic masterpiece.

Talking about the film, Rosshan Andrrews shared, "‘Last Film Show’ (‘Chhello Show’) is a sublime ode to the power and magic of cinema. It was my privilege to host this exclusive pre-release screening of Last Film Show in Kerala. As a film-loving culture, we have always hosted great cinema irrespective of regionality or language. Everyone who attended the screening fell in love with the film and we are gunning for it at the 95th Academy Awards."

For the unversed, ‘Last Film Show’ (‘Chhello Show’) is a Gujarati-language coming-of-age drama about a nine-year-old boy, Samay (Bhavin Rabari), and his dream of making a 35mm celluloid film.

Produced by Roy Kapur Films, Jugaad Motion Pictures, Monsoon Films and Chhello Show LLP, the film is set to release in theatres in Gujarat and across India on October 14. Samuel Goldwyn Films and Orange Studio are releasing the film in the U.S. and France respectively. Meanwhile, the legendary Shochiku Studios serves as the Japanese distributor, while the esteemed Medusa will bring ‘Last Film Show’ (‘Chhello Show’) to Italian cinemas.

