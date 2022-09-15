Rohit Saraf On ‘Mismatched 2’: I’ve Received So Much Love For The Role Of Rishi

In the past couple of years, OTT media has expanded exponentially. Creators and makers have been churning out content and your average human has plenty to pick from. Of course, this also means that there’s a lot of content that is mediocre at best or gets glazed over. And if something does manage to outshine others, in a stream of newer content it is easily forgotten. But in rare moments we find a handful of shows that really strike a chord with the audience. Ones that are made viral and drawn inspiration from. ‘Mismatched’ is one such gem of a show.

The first season featuring Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli, Rannvijay Singh Singha, and many others aired in November 2020 and all of the Indian youth was hooked. Rohit Saraf stole the hearts of millions with his performance as Rishi and soon enough he was getting compared to Noah Centineo and was being called the national crush of India. His comforting presence and the romantic smile left the audience wanting more of the dreamboat of an actor. Finally, after nearly 2 years of wait, ‘Mismatched’ season 2 is officially slated for release.

Talking about the same Saraf says, “The dates for season 2 are finally out and I am so excited. Ever since season 1 came out, I’ve received so much love for the role of Rishi and it was so fulfilling to see that the audience was loving the character as much as I had fun playing it. Now that season 2 is coming out in just about a month, I cannot wait for the fans to see it.”

‘Mismatched 2’ featuring Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli, Rannvijay Singh Singha, Vidya Malavade and many others is slated to release on October 14.

On the work front, Rohit Saraf will next be seen in ‘Vikram Vedha’, where he will be seen playing the character of the younger brother of Hrithik Roshan. Even though the character is not a big one, it definitely is pivotal to the entire flow of things in the film. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in leading roles.