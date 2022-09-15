Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Rohit Saraf On ‘Mismatched 2’: I’ve Received So Much Love For The Role Of Rishi

‘Mismatched 2’s release date has been announced. Rohit Saraf is on cloud nine after the announcement. He shares his excitement about the new season.

Rohit Saraf
Rohit Saraf Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Sep 2022 3:55 pm

In the past couple of years, OTT media has expanded exponentially. Creators and makers have been churning out content and your average human has plenty to pick from. Of course, this also means that there’s a lot of content that is mediocre at best or gets glazed over. And if something does manage to outshine others, in a stream of newer content it is easily forgotten. But in rare moments we find a handful of shows that really strike a chord with the audience. Ones that are made viral and drawn inspiration from. ‘Mismatched’ is one such gem of a show.

The first season featuring Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli, Rannvijay Singh Singha, and many others aired in November 2020 and all of the Indian youth was hooked. Rohit Saraf stole the hearts of millions with his performance as Rishi and soon enough he was getting compared to Noah Centineo and was being called the national crush of India. His comforting presence and the romantic smile left the audience wanting more of the dreamboat of an actor. Finally, after nearly 2 years of wait, ‘Mismatched’ season 2 is officially slated for release.

Talking about the same Saraf says, “The dates for season 2 are finally out and I am so excited. Ever since season 1 came out, I’ve received so much love for the role of Rishi and it was so fulfilling to see that the audience was loving the character as much as I had fun playing it. Now that season 2 is coming out in just about a month, I cannot wait for the fans to see it.”

‘Mismatched 2’ featuring Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli, Rannvijay Singh Singha, Vidya Malavade and many others is slated to release on October 14.

On the work front, Rohit Saraf will next be seen in ‘Vikram Vedha’, where he will be seen playing the character of the younger brother of Hrithik Roshan. Even though the character is not a big one, it definitely is pivotal to the entire flow of things in the film. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in leading roles.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Film Actor Indian Actor National Crush Netflix Netflix India Mismatched Rohit Saraf Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Kangana Ranaut Says She Wants To Interview Karan Johar About ‘Brahmastra’ Box Office Collection, Asks Him ‘What Is This Desperation?'

Kangana Ranaut Says She Wants To Interview Karan Johar About ‘Brahmastra’ Box Office Collection, Asks Him ‘What Is This Desperation?'