Rithvikk Dhanjani's 'Blue Monday' Dance: 'When All Thoughts In My Head Take A Physical Form'

Known for his work in ‘Bandini’, ‘Pavitra Rishta’, and the winner of ‘Nach Baliye 6’, actor Rithvikk Dhanjani is a true-blue dance enthusiast, and on Sunday he shared a glimpse of his freestyle dance form.

Instagram
Rithvikk Dhanjani Photo: Instagram
Rithvikk, who recently concluded his hosting duties on the celebrity dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11', took to Instagram, where he enjoys three million followers, and dropped a reel video, wherein he can be seen standing on a road, wearing a white T-shirt, a green jacket, and matching cargo pants.

The video shows him performing a freestyle dance form, with an effect showing Rithvikk in different poses and forms.

The post is captioned: “When all the thoughts in my head take a physical form.”

He gave the tune of the track ‘Blue Monday’ by Above & Beyond to his post.

One fan commented on the post: “Your super effect editor is soooooo cool," while another user said: "Physicalism".

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rithvikk has also appeared in web series such as ‘Cartel’, ‘Datebaazi’, and ‘Butterflies Season 4’.

Additionally, he has hosted reality shows like 'India's Got Talent 8', 'India's Next Superstars', and 'Super Dancer Chapter 2, 3, 4’.

