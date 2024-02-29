It’s a sad day for the world of stand-up comedy. Richard Lewis, a much-loved comedian and renowned for portraying a fictionalized version of himself on HBO’s ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ passed away on Tuesday night at his Los Angeles residence because of a heart attack. He was 76.
Jeff Abraham, his publicist, confirmed the news of his demise. “His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time,” Abraham said.
Born Richard Philip Lewis on June 29, 1947 in Brooklyn and raised in Englewood, he graduated from Ohio State University after endearing a difficult childhood. He entered the comedy scenes of New York and Los Angeles in the 1970s, and soon went on to become a popular figure on late-night shows, including ‘The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.’
He quickly developed a unique stage persona, with his stand-up performances seamlessly balancing between being comedic and therapeutic.
Lewis also ventured into acting with the 1979 NBC special ‘Diary of a Young Comic.’ Over the next two decades, he gained significant recognition across the country for his edgy humour, which caught the attention of talk show hosts like David Letterman, Jay Leno, and radio host Howard Stern. He further solidified his presence with TV comedy specials, including his first Showtime special titled ‘I’m in Pain’ in 1985, and then some more comedy specials in 1988, 1990, and 1997.
However, his most notable, rather, his signature role that he would be fondly remembered by all is of his portrayal of himself on HBO’s ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm.’ While his performances significantly reduced after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s, a condition he disclosed in April 2023, he made some surprising returns to the series, including its final season. The channel also took to Instagram to express their condolences and honed his legacy.
Other than selling out comedy clubs, he also penned two memoirs: ‘The Other Great Depression’ in 2000 and ‘Reflections from Hell: Richard Lewis’ Guide on How Not to Live’ in 2015. Additionally, he launched a comprehensive two-DVD box set, titled ‘A Bundle of Nerves,’ chronicling his decades-long career, and another DVD box set called ‘Concerts from Hell,’ which features three of his early HBO and Showtime specials.
Richard Lewis’ comedy delved deeply and candidly into his personal experiences, including his anxiety, his addiction and his battle with alcoholism. He humorously embraced the title of ‘The Prince of Pain’ till the very-end. May his soul rest in peace.