Raveena Tandon Reacts After Being Probed For Going Too Close To Tiger

Raveena Tandon's latest social media video in which she can be seen standing in close proximity to a tiger has landed the actor into trouble. A probe has been launched after a video of Raveena Tandon was shared on the internet and the investigation has been initiated by the Satpura Tiger Reserves.

Raveena Tandon tweeted on the issue and wrote, “Luckily for us, that we did not take any sudden action, but sat quiet and watched the tigress, move on. We’re on the tourism path, which mostly these tigers cross. And Katy the tigress in this video as well, is habituated to coming close to vehicles and snarling.”

Luckily for us ,that we did not take any sudden action, but sat quiet and watched the tigress, move on.We we’re on the tourism path, which mostly these tigers cross. And Katy the tigress in this video aswell, is habituated to coming close to vehicles and snarling. pic.twitter.com/gNPBujbfBP — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) November 30, 2022

The reserve is located in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram district. In another tweet, Raveena Tandon had written, “One can never predict when and how tigers will react. It’s the Forest Department licensed vehicle, with their guides and drivers who are trained to know their boundaries and legalities.”

Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of Forest, Dheeraj Singh Chouhan, told PTI that following the directives of senior officials, he has launched a probe into the incident.

Earlier, Raveena Tandon herself had shared pictures from her safari, during which the animal was seen with her cubs. Her tweet read, “Got beautiful shots of sharmilee and her cubs in Tadoba. Wildlife shots are unpredictable due to the unreadable nature of our subjects. One tries to be as silent and capture the best moments. Video Shot on Sony Zoom lense 200/400.”

Raveena Tandon was last seen in the Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2.