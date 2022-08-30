Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Rasika Dugal Shadowed A Police Officer For 'Delhi Crime 2'

Actress Rasika Dugal, who is receiving positive response to her role as Neeti Singh in the recently released second season of 'Delhi Crime', shadowed a trainee police officer to gain insights about how cops behave in different situations. Interestingly, just like Neeti, the police officer in question too was promoted to the same rank.

Rasika Dugal in 'Delhi Crime 2'
Rasika Dugal in 'Delhi Crime 2' Instagram/ @rasikadugal

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 5:11 pm

Actress Rasika Dugal, who is receiving positive response to her role as Neeti Singh in the recently released second season of 'Delhi Crime', shadowed a trainee police officer to gain insights about how cops behave in different situations. Interestingly, just like Neeti, the police officer in question too was promoted to the same rank.

Elaborating on how she prepared for her character Neeti Singh, she said, "In season 1, I had requested the team that I shadow an officer to gain more insight and details about being a police officer. I shadowed a trainee police officer then and I got in touch with her again for the second season."

Adding further, she mentioned about the stroke of serendipity, "While she wasn't posted in Delhi, she was promoted and Neeti's character too has been promoted to the same rank in Season 2! I requested that I shadow her again to prepare for this season. It was such an insightful experience being a fly on the wall for a few days and watching her at work. I felt like I had learnings of a lifetime in those four days."

Related stories

'Delhi Crime 2' Director Tanuj Chopra Defends Show's Graphic Depiction Of Violence

‘Delhi Crime 2’ On Netflix Review: Tillotama Shome And Shefali Shah Shine Bright In This Brutal Yet Sensitive Cop Drama

'Delhi Crime 2': Former Delhi Police Chief On The Difficulties Of Capturing The Kachcha Baniyan Gang

Rasika believes that the series has a realistic portrayal of the police procedural in a way that nobody has ever done. She also shared that her outlook towards the cops has gone a 180 degree change as she now understands how demanding the job is.

Throwing light on how her thought process changed after being part of the show, Rasika Dugal said, "As a civilian, my preconceived notions about the Police Force changed after I started working on Delhi Crime. Realising the kind of job that they do while battling so many limitations everyday - I can now empathise with them. It's a herculean responsibility that they shoulder everyday."

'Delhi Crime' Season 2, inspired by true events and is helmed by showrunner and director Tanuj Chopra, is streaming on Netflix.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Tanuj Chopra Delhi Crime Delhi Crime 2 Netflix Netflix Series Shefali Shah Art And Entertainment Rasika Dugal India
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: All Eyes On Virat Kohli In 100th T20I

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: All Eyes On Virat Kohli In 100th T20I

Asia Cup: BAN Vs AFG - Preview, Match Details

Asia Cup: BAN Vs AFG - Preview, Match Details