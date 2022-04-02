Saturday, Apr 02, 2022
Rashmika Mandanna Joins The Cast Of Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'

'Animal', which will start shooting this summer, also features actors Anil Kapoor and Bobbly Deol.

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Updated: 02 Apr 2022 2:44 pm

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has joined the cast of Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal,' the film's producers announced on Saturday. The Hindi-language criminal drama is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, well known for his work on 'Kabir Singh,' and is produced by T-Series.

T-series announced Mandanna's casting on its official Twitter account.

“On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi & Gudi Padwa, we welcome @iamRashmika to the team of #Animal! Shooting begins this summer,” the tweet read.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)

Mandanna, who works primarily in Kannada and Telugu films, is best known for her performances in movies such as 'Geetha Govindam', 'Devadas', 'Yajamana', and 'Dear Comrade'.

The actor, whose last release was Allu Arjun-led 'Pushpa', is set to make her Bollywood debut with spy thriller 'Mission Majnu', opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She will also be seen in another Hindi movie 'Goodbye' alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

'Animal', which will start shooting this summer, also features actors Anil Kapoor and Bobbly Deol.


 
The film is slated to release on August 11, 2023.

'Animal' is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. 

Earlier, actor Parineeti Chopra was cast in the film, but according to media reports she had to opt out of 'Animal' because of scheduling conflict.

[With Inputs From PTI]

