Ranveer Singh Gets NBA Legend Shaq To Dance To 'Khalibali'

Bollywood livewire star Ranveer Singh danced with NBA star Shaq, also known as Shaquille O'Neal, on his popular number 'Khalibali' from the film 'Padmaavat'.

Ranveer Singh and Shaq
Ranveer Singh and Shaq Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Oct 2022 2:42 pm

Ranveer, who is appointed as the NBA brand ambassador for India, took to Instagram where he shared a video with the NBA legend. The two are seen doing the hook step of the number.

"Big Man x Bad Man! The collab you didn't know you needed! Here's Shaq doing Khalibali! Yes. You read that right! Shaq-a-bibi! Y @shaq," Ranveer wrote for the caption.


Ranveer's friends such as Varun Dhawan, Dino Morea and singer Tesherr couldn't stop commenting on the video.

Varun wrote: "Shaq attack."

"He's huge," wrote Dino.

The "Jalebi Baby' hitmaker said: "cultural ambassador #1"

"Shaqaaal," wrote rapper Badshah.

On the work front, Ranveer currently has two films in his kitty: 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' and 'Cirkus.'

