Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
Ranbir Kapoor's Complain About Alia Bhatt's Character In 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Gangubai Kathiawadi is portrayed by Alia Bhatt. Ranbir Kapoor's response to her performance has now been disclosed by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Alia Bhatt in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Instagram

Updated: 17 Feb 2022 11:15 am

For the first time, Alia Bhatt worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.' The actress, who plays the film's title character, will be seen as a sex worker. While the trailers appear to be promising, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has stated that Bhatt's boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor has had one 'complain' about the actress.

During a press conference at the Berlin International Film Festival, Bhansali showered praises on Bhatt. He claims she has absorbed Gangubai's personality to the point where Ranbir Kapoor complains that she talks like Gangubai at home as well. Bhansali went on to say that when he saw Bhatt arrive on set, he felt Gangubai had arrived rather than Bhatt.

“I think Alia for a long time is going to live in being Gangubai because she has played it to the hilt. I think she has become more Gangubai than Alia in real life. Her boyfriend complains about her speaking like Gangubai at home and it’s just completely becoming one with the character. Now it’s just a director’s delight to see that the girl who comes out of the car at the studio is not Alia, it’s Gangu. She would walk like Gangu on the set, she would go home walking like Gangu," he said.

Kapoor and Bhansali have collaborated on two films. The actor worked with Bhansali on his award-winning film before making his feature film debut with him in 'Saawariya,' alongside Sonam Kapoor. Kapoor has been vocal about his support for Bhatt and Gangubai. On the day the trailer was released, the actor was seen applauding 'Gangubai Kathiawadi's trailer and recreating her movie posture for the paparazzi. The images of the same quickly went viral.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' will be released on February 25th. The film also stars Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa in addition to Bhatt. Ajay Devgn also makes an appearance.

