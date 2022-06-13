Rana Daggubati: Was Critcised For Doing 'Virat Parvam' Instead Of An Action Film

The 'Virata Parvam' team held an 'Aathmeeya Vedika' in Warangal to promote the upcoming film which will be released on June 17. Lead actor Rana Daggubati says he was asked why he chose to appear in a film with a smaller role.

"Many people asked me why I'm doing this movie instead of doing some action picture," Daggubati stated while speaking on the occasion.

"Generally, heroes make films for the enjoyment of their fans and claps. However, if you're looking for an honest movie line in between claps, this is the film for you", the 'Dum Maaro Dum' actor explained.

He said during the 'Virata Parvam' event that the film is totally Sai Pallavi's show, "Sai Pallavi is an exceptional performer. "It's possible to find another actor who can play my role in the film," the actor stated, "but no one else could have done what Sai Pallavi did in the film."

Daggubati went on to say that 'Virata Parvam' has a poetic touch. He explained why the movie is being released only in Telugu and not in other languages, claiming that the film has a unique narrative and appeals entirely to the Telugu audience's sensibilities. He concluded by saying, "We will meet again in the same place for a success meet."

[With Inputs From IANS]