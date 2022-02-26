Rana Daggubati Pens A Heartfelt Note About 'Bheemla Nayak'

On February 25, ‘Bheemla Nayak’ was released. Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer ‘Bheemla Nayak’ has been getting a tremendous response. Fans have accepted the film with an open heart.

Talking about the love received from the fans, Daggubati tweeted, "Wow!! A day full of praises!! A huge Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the lovely audience and fans. A big you to @SitharaEnts@saagar_chandrakthe awesome #Trivikram and the magnificent @PawanKalyangaru for the opportunity!! #BheemlaNayakMania (sic)."

Producers of the movie and the director Trivikram Srinivas celebrated the success of ‘Bheemla Nayak’. The team burnt firecrackers and cut the cake to celebrate the success. For the unversed, 'Bheemla Nayak' is the Telugu remake of the 2020 Malayalam film 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'. It is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments and stars Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon as female leads.

Many celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Nithiin, Harish Shankar and others are pouring congratulatory messages to the ‘Bheemla Nayak’ team.

Also, trade pundits are predicting that 'Bheemla Nayak' will find a place among the top 10 Telugu films premiered in the USA.