Rajinikanth To Make Special Appearance In Daughter Aishwarya's 'Lal Salaam'

Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth will make a special appearance in his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's upcoming film 'Laal Salaam'.

‘Lal Salaam’
‘Lal Salaam’ Twitter

Updated: 05 Nov 2022 12:09 pm

Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth will make a special appearance in his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's upcoming film 'Laal Salaam', its makers announced on Saturday. 

The film is being produced by well-known production house Lyca Productions and will feature actors Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead.

Taking to Twitter, Lyca Productions made the announcement.

Earlier, IANS had reported that Rajinikanth had entered into a two film deal with Lyca Productions. 'Lal Salaam' is one of the two films for which the superstar has signed up.

The production house also released a poster of the film that showed a cricket helmet burning in what looked like a place hit by riots.

Interestingly, both the actors chosen to play the lead in the film -- Vikranth and Vishnu Vishal -- are known to be good cricketers, giving rise to speculation if whether the story of the film will revolve around cricketers affected by riots. 

