Rajeev Sen Shares A Note For Sister Sushmita Sen After She Suffers Heart Attack: Bhai Loves U The Most

On Thursday, Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen revealed that she suffered a heart attack a few days back. Soon, her friends, fans, and well-wishers sent their best wishes to her, and now her brother Rajeev Sen called her the “strongest”.

Rajeev took to Instagram and shared an older picture with his elder sister Sushmita. He captioned it as, “To my strongest,” and added a heart emoji. He also wrote, “Bhai loves you the most.”

On Thursday, the 47-year-old Sushmita revealed that she braved a heart attack with timely treatment. She wrote, “Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” 🤗👏❤️ (Wise words by my father @sensubir ) 😍 I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’ 😉😄❤️ Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! 🤗❤️🙏.”

In 2014, Sushmita had also revealed that she has Addison’s disease. “Of all the lows that I have faced, my health has possibly been the one thing that did shake me up. I am suffering from Addison’s disease, an autoimmune disorder in which the adrenal glands do not produce enough hormones. I was diagnosed in 2014 and it has been pretty traumatising ever since.”

She had mentioned, “Having to be steroid dependent has a negative impact on you, but I thank God that at least I was in a position to get the best medical help and do what needs to be done. It made me question whether I would be able to sustain this long enough, how it would impact my kids and the responsibilities that I have. It made me question a lot of things and made me realise how health is wealth. It really is.”

Sushmita will next be seen in the third installment of her hit web series, ‘Aarya’. It streams on Disney+ Hotstar.





