Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Raj Arjun Talks About Working With Imtiaz Ali On The Web Series 'Dr Arora'

Actor Raj Arjun, who plays a pivotal role in 'Dr. Arora' talks about working with director Imtiaz Ali.

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 11:51 am

Actor Raj Arjun, who is best known for his prominent roles in films like 'Secret Superstar', 'Dear Comrade', 'Thalaivi', among others, is part of Imtiaz Ali's show 'Dr. Arora - Gupt Rog Visheshagya'.

Created by Imtiaz Ali, Sajid Ali, and Archit Kumar, the show chronicles the life of a traveling sex consultant and his various patients.

Arjun opens up about working with Ali and says: "'Dr. Arora' is also one of my projects which I'm proud of now. I'm happy that I'm an integral part of this show, but I'm more happy to be a part of Imtiaz's creation, and this was enough for me to give a nod for the character. During the making, we met each other and discussed a lot of the process and craft. So it's been a wonderful experience."

He talks about not being part of the trailer and also briefs on his role, saying: "It doesn't matter if I'm visible in the trailer or not ultimately with whom I'm working and the rapport that we create along with the quality of work we are delivering together is what matters. The kind of bond I have created with Imtiaz and his whole team is what I really took back with lots of gratitude."

"You will have to patiently wait to watch my character in the show," he concludes.

Along with Kumud Mishra in the titular role, the show also stars Vidya Malavade, Sandeepa Dhar, Vivek Mushran, Gaurav Parajuli, Ajitesh Gupta, Pitobash, and Shekhar Suman in pivotal roles. It will be streaming from July 22 on Sony Liv.

Next, Raj will be seen in Excel entertainment's 'Yudhra' (Hindi), 'Jhansi' (Telugu web series), and 'Gum gum Ganesha' (Telugu film).

[With Inputs from IANS]

