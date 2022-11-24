Priyanka Chopra Jonas: I Have Had People Wanting To Jeopardise My Career

Indian actor and global sensation Priyanka Chopra Jonas, in a recent interview, opened up about people who wanted to harm her career because she was good at her job. Priyanka Chopra Jonas said that some also made sure that she didn’t get projects when she was doing well in life.

Appearing on a podcast during her recent India trip, Priyanka Chopra Jonas told Ranveer Ahluwalia, “I have had people wanting to jeopardise my career, take away from my work, make sure I wasn’t cast just because I was doing well in what I was doing. "

However, Priyanka Chopra Jonas says that those things didn't stop her.

“But that’s not what stops me. I don’t sit and wait and harp on, maybe I will cry one night when an opportunity was taken away from me, but I don’t sit in the s**t. You have to shut off the noise. Focus on the one person who believes in you. Focus on light, a little bit of inspiration that you might see and that’s the hardest thing to do because you are bogged down by baggage and shackles of people holding you down,” she added.

In the same interview, Priyanka Chopra Jonas also rejected rumours of ‘worshipping Satan’ to achieve her smooth success in career.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be next seen in international projects such as It's All Coming Back To Me, and the series Citadel. Produced by Russo Brothers, Citadel will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. Priyanka's next Hindi film will be Farhan Akhtar-directed Jee Le Zaraa. The movie, set to get into production next year, also features Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.