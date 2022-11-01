Priyanka Chopra Returns To India After 3 Years, Watches ‘Koffee With Karan’ To Battle Jet Lag

After almost three years, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back in India, and she announced her arrival in the country on social media. As soon as she landed in Mumbai early Tuesday morning, she shared a series of pictures on Instagram.

When Priyanka landed at the Mumbai airport, the paparazzi spotted her and clicked her. Nonetheless, Priyanka met them with a radiant smile. She looked stunning as she wore a blue denim top and high-waisted pants. She also waved at her fans and photographers before leaving. Check out her video here:

Currently, the actress resides in Los Angeles, USA, with her husband Nick Jonas.

Before her arrival, Priyanka kept her fans posted on social media. As soon as she landed, she posted a picture from the airplane, and wrote, “Back in the bay.. Touchdown.” On leaving the airport, she shared a picture of the roads of Mumbai and wrote, “Mumbai meri jaan..”

Not just that, she revealed how she found comfort in watching ‘Koffee with Karan’, and posted a picture of her television set with ‘Koffee with Karan’ playing on it. “It ain’t Mumbai if you’re not jet lagged with Karan Johar on TV,” she captioned it as.

Priyanka Chopra arrives in India Instagram

While it is touted that the trip is Priyanka’s newborn daughter Malti Marie’s maiden India trip, the fans could not spot her at the airport.

On the work front, the actress is awaiting the release of ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me’, co-starring Sam Heughan. She will also be seen in Amazon Studio spy series ‘Citadel’, apart from her next Hindi film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, directed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.