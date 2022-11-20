Preity Zinta Left 'Soldier' Climax Shoot Midway To Take Her Psychology Exams

Actress Preity Zinta penned a heartfelt note for the makers of her film 'Soldier', which was released in 1998, and shared anecdotes from the shoot of the film.

She took to Instagram, where she shared a clip of the title track of 'Soldier,' picturized on herself and Bobby Deol.

'Soldier' is an action thriller film directed by Abbas-Mustan starring Bobby Deol, Preity Zinta, and Raakhee Gulzar.

According to the film's writer Shyam Goel, it was inspired by a real incident that happened in Punjab where a woman's forehead was etched with the message that her husband was a traitor.

Her husband, a soldier, was accused of treachery, and she was thrown out of her village. The story was already made as a Tamil movie in 1989 titled Thaai Naadu, starring Sathyaraj in dual roles.