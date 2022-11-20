Sunday, Nov 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Preity Zinta Left 'Soldier' Climax Shoot Midway To Take Her Psychology Exams

Actress Preity Zinta penned a heartfelt note for the makers of her film 'Soldier,' which was released in 1998, and shared anecdotes from the shoot of the film.

Actress Preity Zinta
Actress Preity Zinta Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Nov 2022 6:51 pm

Actress Preity Zinta penned a heartfelt note for the makers of her film 'Soldier', which was released in 1998, and shared anecdotes from the shoot of the film.

She took to Instagram, where she shared a clip of the title track of 'Soldier,' picturized on herself and Bobby Deol.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

'Soldier' is an action thriller film directed by Abbas-Mustan starring Bobby Deol, Preity Zinta, and Raakhee Gulzar.

According to the film's writer Shyam Goel, it was inspired by a real incident that happened in Punjab where a woman's forehead was etched with the message that her husband was a traitor.

Her husband, a soldier, was accused of treachery, and she was thrown out of her village. The story was already made as a Tamil movie in 1989 titled Thaai Naadu, starring Sathyaraj in dual roles.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Preity Zinta Soldier Preity Zinta Instagram
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Active Covid Cases In The Country Declined To 6,489

Active Covid Cases In The Country Declined To 6,489

5 Jaw-Dropping Web Series And Movies For Weekend Binge On OTT

5 Jaw-Dropping Web Series And Movies For Weekend Binge On OTT