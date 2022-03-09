Prabhas Reveals Prithviraj Sukumaran Will Be The Part Of ‘Salaar’

Actor Prabas is all set to promote his upcoming film ‘Radhe Shyam’. Recently in a press conference in Kerela, the actor revealed that Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will be part of his upcoming movie ‘Salaar’.

Interacting with media, the actor stated, “Prithviraj sir is also doing that film. We are so lucky (to have him) in the film. We are so happy that he accepted to be part of it.”

The movie will be action-drama and features Prabhas in a dark and violent role opposite Haasan. Cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, who worked with the director Prashanth Neel on all his films, ‘Ugramm’, ‘KGF: Chapter 1’ and ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, will be working on ‘Salaar’ as well. ‘Salaar’ will be released in two parts. Earlier the movie was going to release in theatres on April 14th, 2022. But, due to the pandemic, it has now been postponed.

'Salaar’ will be shot in Telugu and Kannada languages and will be dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages. The movie is written and directed by Prashanth Neel of ‘KGF’ fame.

Prabhas will be soon seen in Radha Krishna Kumar’s ‘Radhe Shyam’ opposite the actress Pooja Hegde. The film will be released this Friday, April 11th.