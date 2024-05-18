Art & Entertainment

Pop Star King Walks Cannes Red Carpet, Says It Felt Like A Turning Point In His Life

Singer-songwriter and rapper King made history on the fourth day of the 77th Cannes Film Festival, becoming the first-ever Indian pop artist to walk the prestigious red carpet.

IANS
Musician King at Cannes Photo: IANS
Talking about the experience, King, who is known for his popular tracks like 'Maan Meri Jaan', 'Tu Aake Dekhle', and 'Oops', said: "Cannes. Wow. It wasn’t just about me, it was about representing all the talented Indian musicians out there. Cannes felt like a turning point, a chance to show the world what Indian music can do."

Clad in a stunning silk blazer by designer Anamika Khanna, King exuded charisma and confidence as he sashayed down the red carpet.

"I wanted to wear an Indian designer and bring a part of my country along with me. The fabric and the work on my outfit gives you a proud touch of our talented handloom industry," added King.

King settled into a plush seat for the evening's main event, 'Kinds of Kindness'.

