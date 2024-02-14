Earlier this month, the internet was buzzing with reports of actress-model Poonam Pandey’s purported demise due to cervical cancer, creating a wave of shock and concern on various social media platforms. However, what initially seemed like a tragic event, with many mourning her loss, later turned out to be a surprising publicity stunt meticulously planned by the actress and her team to generate awareness about the seriousness of cervical cancer.
With many people still debating over whether her unconventional approach was the way to go, adding twist to the ongoing saga, Poonam Pandey and her husband, Sam Bombay, are now in a legal entanglement. As per a report by Times of India report, the couple is facing a defamation lawsuit amounting to Rs 100 crores over the fabricated death stunt.
As per the report, a person named Faizan Ansari filed a First Information Report (FIR) with the Kanpur Police. Dated February 10, the complaint alleges that Poonam and Sam initiated a 'false conspiracy of death,' downplayed the seriousness of cancer, and manipulated the emotions of numerous individuals. Furthermore, Ansari urged for the arrest of both individuals.
“Poonam Pandey and her husband Sameer Bombay have fabricated a false conspiracy of death. Along with this, they have made a joke out of diseases like cancer. Poonam orchestrated the drama for publicity and played with the emotions of millions of Indians and the Bollywood film industry,” read a part of the FIR published by TOI. It further stated that Ansari is also seeking Rs 100 crore in damages.
The FIR additionally called for prompt action against the two, requesting the Kanpur Police Commissioner to issue arrest warrants and ensure that they present in front of the Kanpur Court to address these charges.
Have a look at the FIR filed by Faizan Ansari, as published by the aforementioned publication.
For those unfamiliar with the incident, on February 2, Poonam garnered attention when a post on her official Instagram account declared that she had succumbed to cervical cancer. Her manager also confirmed the same to various publications. However, a day later, Poonam resurfaced, stating that she’s alive, and revealing that she had orchestrated her own death as a publicity stunt to raise awareness about cervical cancer. This stunt was pulled off not long after the Government planned to incorporate the HPV vaccine for girls aged 9-14 into the national immunization program.
All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), along with many celebrities, doctors, and politicians, have criticized Poonam for choosing to spread awareness about such a sensitive issue in an unconventional way.