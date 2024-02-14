For those unfamiliar with the incident, on February 2, Poonam garnered attention when a post on her official Instagram account declared that she had succumbed to cervical cancer. Her manager also confirmed the same to various publications. However, a day later, Poonam resurfaced, stating that she’s alive, and revealing that she had orchestrated her own death as a publicity stunt to raise awareness about cervical cancer. This stunt was pulled off not long after the Government planned to incorporate the HPV vaccine for girls aged 9-14 into the national immunization program.