While talking about his reaction on Poonam's death news, Sam said that when he heard the news, he felt nothing in his heart and there was no sense of loss. ''And I thought this can't be. Why do I feel nothing? Because when you're connected, you feel everything. I think about her (Poonam Pandey) every day. And, I pray for her every day. If something was wrong, I'd know,'' he added.