Model-actress Poonam Pandey, on Friday, took the entire nation by shock with her death news. Her team issued a statement where it was mentioned that she died of cervical cancer. However, on Saturday, Poonam shared a video on Instgaram saying she is alive. In a couple of videos, she said that she faked her death to raise awareness for cervical cancer. Post which celebs and social media users slammed her for cheap publicity stunt. But her husband Sam Bombay has supported the act of Poonam and called her the 'boldest Indian woman'.
Poonam Pandey's Husband Sam Bombay Reacts To Her Fake Death Stunt: She Is The Boldest Indian Woman
Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay has defended her fake death stunt and called her the 'boldest Indian woman'.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sam Bombay clarified that he and Poonam are still legally married. When asked if he was surprised to know that Poonam faked her death, he said no and added that he is delighted what she did. Sam is happy that Poonam is alive.
Advertisement
While talking about his reaction on Poonam's death news, Sam said that when he heard the news, he felt nothing in his heart and there was no sense of loss. ''And I thought this can't be. Why do I feel nothing? Because when you're connected, you feel everything. I think about her (Poonam Pandey) every day. And, I pray for her every day. If something was wrong, I'd know,'' he added.
Advertisement
He also said that Poonam has a lot to contribute and defending the 'Nasha' actress, he said, ''If someone raises awareness about an issue with complete disregard for their fame or image, let's respect that. Poonam Pandey is timeless. She is the boldest Indian woman. Several years from now, she'll be celebrated.”
Advertisement
After facing backlash on social media, Poonam issued a statement where she said that it was for a 'greater cause'. An excerpt of her statement read: "I understand that the recent news of my supposed demise due to cervical cancer has taken a minute to digest and I appreciate the warmth and concern that the world has extended in the last 24 hours. This unexpected turn of events, albeit startling, serves a greater purpose (sic)."
Advertisement
What is your opinion on Poonam Pandey's fake death stunt? Do let us know.