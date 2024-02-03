Rahul Vaidya, Vivek Agnihotri, Aly Goni, Kusha Kapila Slam Poonam Pandey After Fake Death Stunt: ‘Shameful’

Poonam took to Instagram, where she shared a video and spoke about why she did so. “Hi everyone it's Poonam. I am sorry to those whom I have hurt. My intention is to shock everyone into the conversation that we are not talking enough about cervical cancer,” she said, adding, “Yes, I faked my demise.” She further wrote, “Extreme I know. But suddenly we all are talking about cervical cancer. This disease silently takes your life and this disease needs the spotlight urgently. I am proud of what my death news has been able to achieve.”