Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Cannes Film Festival: Pooja Hegde, Akshay Kumar And AR Rahman To Walk the Red Carpet On The Opening Day

The minister had previously announced that India will be the 'Country of Honour at Cannes Next,' with five new start-ups given the opportunity to pitch to the audio-visual sector. The Cannes Film Festival will conclude on May 25.

Cannes Film Festival: Pooja Hegde, Akshay Kumar And AR Rahman To Walk the Red Carpet On The Opening Day
Pooja Hegde, Akshay Kumar and AR Rahman Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 May 2022 2:20 pm

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, Indian film composer, A R Rahman, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, and actress Pooja Hegde are among the cinematic icons who will walk the red carpet as part of the Indian delegation on the opening day of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Last week, India was named the official 'country of honour' during the Marche' Du Films, commonly known as the Cannes Film Market, which takes place on the eve of the Cannes Film Festival, which opens on May 17, according to a report by LatestLY.

According to a press statement published by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday, the red carpet event at the 75th Cannes Film Festival will be a grand event for Indian fans. Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, will lead India's delegation to Cannes. 

Renowned folk singer Mame Khan, actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vani Tripathi, two-time Grammy winner Rickey Kej, and CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi are among the Indians attending the festival, which is described as one of the world's most prestigious film galas.

Related stories

Akshay Kumar Says 'Prithviraj' Is An Educational Film And Should Be Shown In Schools

AR Rahman Shares Beautiful Video From His Daughter Khatija And Riyasdeen's Wedding Reception

Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone To Be Part Of The Film Festival's Jury

Actor R Madhavan, whose directorial debut ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ will be released in theatres on May 19, will also walk the red carpet at the event. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone joins famous figures such as actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall and Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi on the Cannes Film Festival competition jury of eight. 

Filmmaker Shaunak Sen's documentary "All That Breathes," India's lone cinematic presence at the main festival, will premiere in the gala's 'Special Screening' portion. The selection of India as the nation of honour coincides with the 75th anniversary of India's independence, the 75th anniversary of France-India diplomatic ties, and the 75th anniversary of the Cannes Film Festival.

India will also present five films in the 'Goes to Cannes Section.' These films are part of Film Bazaar’s'Work-In-Progress (WIP) lab and include ‘Baghjan' (Assamese, Moran) by Jaicheng Zxai Dohutia, ‘Bailadila’ (Hindi, Chhattisgarhi) by Shailendra Sahu, ‘Ek Jagah Apni’ (Hindi) by Ektara Collective, ‘Follower’ (Marathi).  Padukone Will Serve on the Jury of the 75th Cannes Film Festival in 2022.

A revolutionary new restoration of master director Satyajit Ray's rare film ‘Pratidwandi’ will also be shown in an exclusive screening at the cinema gala. ‘Pratidwandi' was restored as part of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's National Film Heritage Mission.

The minister had previously said that India will be the Country of Honour at the Cannes Next', which would allow five new start-ups the opportunity to pitch to the audio-visual sector. The Cannes Film Festival will conclude on May 25.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Pooja Hegde Akshay Kumar AR Rahma Nawazuddin Siddiqui Nayanthara Tamannaah Bhatia Vani Tripathi Rickey Kej R Madhvan Pooja Hegde A. R. Rahman Akshay Kumar India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Law Blow: Harsh Laws Are Always Used To Suppress Dissent And Opposition

Law Blow: Harsh Laws Are Always Used To Suppress Dissent And Opposition

Mahesh Babu Thanks Fans For Standing By Him During His Toughest Times

Mahesh Babu Thanks Fans For Standing By Him During His Toughest Times