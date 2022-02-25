PM Narendra Modi Sends A Condolence Note To Raveena Tandon On Her Father's Death

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon shared a note on Twitter that she received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who offered his condolences to her and her family. Raveena Tandon's father, filmmaker Ravi Tandon, died on February 11. On her father's tehravi (a ceremony that marks the final day of mourning) on Thursday, she shared the note on Twitter thanking the PM.

Raveena Tandon wrote, "Thank you for your kind words Sir @narendramodi ji Truly said .. he leaves a legacy of versatile work." The actor shared the note again in another post with some old pictures of her father. "Today being Papa’s tehravi” the 13 day, they say, this is the day when the soul finally leaves all attachments and rests in his heavenly abode. I thank all of you for the outpouring of love for him and support for us. A gentleman director. He was and is, truly loved (sic)," she wrote alongside.

PM Modi offered his condolences to Raveena Tandon. Writing in Hindi, he said, "Ravi Tandon enriched Indian cinema with his creativity and skill. He understood the nuances of filmmaking well. As a director, he gave several memorable films to the cine world. His death is an irreparable loss for the art world."

PM Modi added that Ravi Tandon's influence was visible in Raveena Tandon's career. "Your personality and success in films reflect his guidance and values he imparted to you," the note read.

'Nazrana', starring actor Rajesh Khanna, actress Sridevi, and actress Smita Patil, 'Khel Khel Mein', featuring actor Rishi Kapoor and actress Neetu Kapoor, actor Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Majboor'; and 'Anhonee' with actor Sanjeev Kumar in the lead role were some of the popular films directed by Ravi Tandon.

In an old interview with Rediff, Raveena Tandon had expressed regret about not being able to work with her father Ravi Tandon. “He made amazing films like 'Zindagi', which is like today’s 'Baghban'. He also did 'Khuddar', 'Khel Khel Mein', and he was the first to bring in disco songs. But unfortunately, he retired when I was joining, so I didn’t get a chance to work with him,” she had said.