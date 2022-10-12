Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
Pete Davidson, Michelle Yeoh Roped In For 'Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts'

Pete Davidson, Michelle Yeoh
Pete Davidson, Michelle Yeoh Wikipedia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Oct 2022 12:27 pm

Actors Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson are rolling out for 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts', with both actors cast in voice roles in the upcoming franchise entry from Paramount.

On Tuesday afternoon, 'Rise of the Beasts' director Steven Caple Jr. shared the news of the pair joining the production through an Instagram post, featuring two different videos from recording sessions "the first with Davidson and the second with Yeoh, reports 'Variety.'

Yeoh voices a character named Airazor, while Davidson voices Mirage. The two join a cast that includes Anthony Ramos and Dominque Fishback, who will star in the film in live-action roles.

'Rise of the Beasts' will bring the 'Transformers' franchise to the 1990s, a time period in which Paramount's films have not taken place yet."

"The film is said to introduce the Maximals and Terrorcons, two more cybernetic alien parties that will take sides in the Earth-bound battle between Autobots and Decepticons."

Within 'Transformers' lore, Yeoh's character, Airazor, is a member of the Maximals, which are the descendants of the Autobots. She can transform into a falcon-like appearance. Mirage is an Autobot that has previously appeared in Paramount's 'Transformers' films, voiced by the late actor Francesco Quinn in 2011's 'Transformers: Dark of the Moon.'

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' is produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian, and Duncan Henderson.

Entertainment One, Hasbro's entertainment studio, executive produces, while Skydance and New Republic Pictures are co-financing and executive producing.

The film is set to hit theaters on June 9, 2023.

