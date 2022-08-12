Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

PC George Stokes Controversy With Remarks Against Survivor In Actress Assault Case

Senior Kerala politician P C George on Thursday courted controversy by making alleged distasteful remarks against the survivor in the actress sexual assault case involving actor Dileep, saying it was she who has benefitted as she got more opportunities in movies after the incident.

PC George
PC George niyamsabha.org

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 12:31 am

Senior Kerala politician P C George on Thursday courted controversy by making alleged distasteful remarks against the survivor in the actress sexual assault case involving actor Dileep, saying it was she who has benefitted as she got more opportunities in movies after the incident.

While answering a question during a press meet here, he even mocked the use of "survivor" while referring to the case.

"The survivor is getting several films now...I don't think she suffered any loss after the issue. The loss which she had suffered in life as a woman might be huge, if the said incident was true. But, my belief is that she got benefits in other areas," George alleged.

The senior politician also slammed reporters who questioned his unsavoury remarks during the press conference at the press club here.

The former MLA had earlier also made alleged distasteful statements against the survivor and openly extended support to Dileep, the eighth accused in the sensational case.

George was arrested recently in a sexual assault case and over hate speech against the Muslim community. 

According to police, the actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films besides Malayalam, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area. 

Related stories

Flood-prone Kerala Villages T0 Launch Digital Locker Facility

Kerala Government To Launch Elaborate System To Manage C & D Waste

CPI(M) Leader Thomas Isaac Moves Kerala HC Against ED Summons

The entire act was filmed by the accused to blackmail the actress. There are ten accused in the case and initially, police arrested seven people. Dileep was arrested subsequently and let off on bail later.

Tags

Art & Entertainment P C George Controversy Politician Senior Kerala Politician Dileep Sexual Assault Actor Assault Tamil Actor
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Laal Singh Chaddha': Trolls Must Watch Films Before Jumping Onto Conclusions

'Laal Singh Chaddha': Trolls Must Watch Films Before Jumping Onto Conclusions

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer