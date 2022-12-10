Saturday, Dec 10, 2022
Pawan Kalyan Practices Martial Arts After Two Decades

Telugu superstar and politician Pawan Kalyan, who is gearing up for his "Hari Hara Veera Mallu", shared that he has started practicing martial arts after two decades.

Pawan Kalyan
Pawan Kalyan Instagram/ @pavankalyan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Dec 2022 4:48 pm

Telugu superstar and politician Pawan Kalyan, who is gearing up for his "Hari Hara Veera Mallu", shared that he has started practicing martial arts after two decades.

Pawan took to Twitter, where he shared a picture of himself practicing martial arts. In the image, he is seen holding a dagger.

"After two decades I got into my Martial Arts practice," he captioned the image, however he did not reveal the reason for getting back into it.

"Hari Hara Veeru Mallu" is set in the 17th century against the backdrop of the Mughal Empire. The movie also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Arjun Rampal, and Nargis Fakhri. It was reported earlier that Pawan will be will be shooting with a crew of 900 people for the film.

It is directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, popularly known as Krish.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Pawan Kalyan
