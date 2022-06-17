Friday, Jun 17, 2022
Parambrata Chatterjee To Play Lead In Director Pawan Wadeyar's 'Notary'

Actor-turned-director Parambrata Chatterjee is all set to play the lead in Kannada director Pawan Wadeya's maiden Bollywood film titled 'Notary'.

Parambrata Chatterjee

Updated: 17 Jun 2022 12:56 pm

Actor-turned-director Parambrata Chatterjee is all set to play the lead in Kannada director Pawan Wadeya's maiden Bollywood film titled 'Notary'. In this film, the actor will be seen playing an honest employee who never lies even in the most hostile situations.

Parambrata's character is in a profession that often tempts people to compromise their core beliefs. It's a story about how he overcomes such situations while staying true to his ethics. Director Pawan Wadeya said 'Notary' will go on the floors in September. Meanwhile, Parambrata is currently busy shooting for the series 'Mumbai Diaries' with Konkana Sen.

He has already started shooting for his next directorial 'Boudi Canteen', starring Subhashree and Parambrata himself in the lead following his other projects.

[With inputs from IANS]

Visually told More

